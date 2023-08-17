Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/16/2023 – 17:22

Executive manager of Administration of Real Estate Participations at Previ, economist Fernanda Faulstich has just taken over as financial director at BrasilPrev. With a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Brasília (UnB), an MBA in Finance from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and a Master’s in Economics from Ibmec, Faulstich joined Banco do Brasil in 2000.

She started in 2006 at Previ, where, over the last five years, she was an executive in three departments: Controllership and Financial Control, Capital Markets and, more recently, Administration of Real Estate Participations.

For Fernanda Faulstich, the years at Previ “provided an in-depth view of investments in the pension plan segment”. The executive celebrated the expansion of the presence of executives at BB and BrasilPrev.

“It is gratifying to see diversity becoming a reality within the BB conglomerate. I am a woman, mother and professional. I will be a director at BrasilPrev, a company that has a woman at the head, Ângela Assis. And we are part of BB, whose president is Tarciana Medeiros. It is a rare scenario, but we will continue to work to make it more and more common.”

BrasilPrev is the leader in the private pension plan segment in the country, with more than R$349.3 billion in assets under management and a portfolio of more than 2.5 million clients. “The appreciation of our technical and executive staff reinforces Previ’s quality as an exporter of highly efficient and qualified professionals”, he commented.

Director of Previ’s Participations, Fernando Melgarejo evaluated Faulstich’s rise as a recognition of the BB conglomerate in relation to Previ’s talents. “They are taking on increasingly important posts.”