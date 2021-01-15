Almost a month after giving birth, Fernanda Castillo was hospitalized in an emergency at the Spanish Hospital in Mexico City, after presenting a complication derived from childbirth. This was reported by the television program First Impact.

The well-known media indicated that the famous actress, who got engaged to Erik Hayser at the beginning of May 2020, has been hospitalized since January 11.

On December 19, Fernanda Castillo, known for acting in The Lord of the Skies, welcomed her firstborn, Liam.

“For me, above all things, 2020 is the year you were born, Liam, and I became a mom. 2020 is my family, the greatest engine and illusion to fight and believe in a happier and better new year for everyone, ”the Mexican actress wrote on her social networks at the end of the year.

Was Erik hayser, actor and partner of Fernanda Castillo, who, according to the media, reported on the hospitalization of the interpreter, but without giving more details.

Fernanda Castillo and her unusual baby shower

On November 22, Fernanda Castillo She celebrated her baby shower with a striking blessingway ceremony, it is a preparation for motherhood, that is, a way to welcome her first-born.

“I have everything to be thankful for after a day of feeling so loved and accompanied by women that I love and that I know will be in my life as a mother as a tribe and support,” the 38-year-old actress wrote in her networks.

