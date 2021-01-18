Fernanda Castillo spoke after having been hospitalized in an emergency a few days ago.

Through her social networks, the renowned actress gave details about her current state of health and also thanked the medical staff for saving her life.

“To all those who have been concerned about my health: Last Monday I had to be hospitalized urgently for a severe late complication of my postpartum“He said in a post on his Instagram account.

“It was a very difficult week, but today I’m fine, at home and with my family ”, he added.

Likewise, she also took the opportunity to thank those who supported her during those days.

“Thank God. To you Erik Hayser and Liam for being the best reason to fight. Thank you Dr. Patricio Sanhueza Smith for saving my life. Thanks Dr. Edgar Cornejo, to my midwife Paula Rivera, to all the doctors, residents, nurses and orderlies of the Spanish Hospital who took care of me so that today I can be writing this. To our families for supporting us. Thanks to the good wishes of so many friends and the prayers of all the people ”, he concluded in his publication.

Post by Fernanda Castillo Photo: Fernanda Castillo / Instagram

On December 19, 2020, Fernanda Castillo and her partner Erik Hayser became parents. A few days after the birth of her little one, the news was known that the artist had a complication in her postpartum.

