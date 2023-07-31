Fernanda Alvino is the first Peruvian who turned out to be the winner of the 14th edition of the Miss Teen Americas 2023, which was held in El Salvador from July 23 to 29. During the days of the beauty contest, the young woman not only surprised with her impressive costumes, but also for his development on the catwalk and his speech on the final night of the contest.

The 18-year-old has come to participate in Miss Peru La Pre 2021, where she reached the top 10. After that, Fernanda Alvino was chosen as teen queen Americas Peru 2023 by the organization Reina Adolescente Peru, which lost the Miss Teen Americas franchise. Given this, the Peruvian kept her position and decided to participate as an independent candidate.

Fernanda Alvino surprised with her speech in the final stretch of Miss Teen Americas 2023. Photo: Fernanda Alvino/Instagram

What is the height of Fernanda Alvino, Miss Teen Americas 2023?

Her passage through different beauty contests have led her followers to praise her evolution as a model and ask her about her height, since many of the users claimed that she is not the right size to participate in a Miss Peru. Fernanda Alvinowho is very active in her social networks, decided to respond and put an end to the debate about her height, because He said he was 1.66 meters tall.

What career does the winner of Miss Teen Americas 2023 study and work on?

The brand new winner of Miss Teen Americas 2023 is a Psychology student. In addition, the beauty queen shares with her followers her social work as an ambassador for the Huellitas de Amor charity, which offers food and water to abandoned animals. She is also a volunteer in the Pura Voluntad organization, which helps children and adults from different parts of Peru.

Fernanda Alvino works as a children’s entertainer. Photo: Fernanda Alvino/Instagram

In addition, Fernanda Alvino serves as children’s cheerleader in Sabrina is Magic, work that fills him with happiness for bringing joy to many children. “Being able to fill these little ones with illusion for a few moments is a feeling that fills my heart. I treasure what I do with great affection and I am reserved with it,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

