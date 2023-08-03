A queen. Fernanda Alvino, the new Miss Teen Americas 2023, became the new pride of the country after winning the beauty pageant in El Salvador. The Miss Peru Organization, led by Jessica Newton, left her out of the national competition of the Miss Peru La Pre when classifying Kyara Villanela (daughter of Mark Vito), Alondra Huarac (daughter of Nilver Huarac) and Gaela Barraza (daughter of ‘Tomate’ Barraza). However, she revealed that internally she had been in fifth place, but that in front of the press they only mentioned the top 4.

“They mentioned to me behind closed doors that I was in fifth place. Behind the public doors, I was not anywhere. And it was very frustrating, because imagine that we were many candidates and being in a top 10 was already enough. So, being in a fifth place being four queens was even more because you are left with the feeling of ‘oh, for a little'”, held.

