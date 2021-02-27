While the blows of the “VIP vaccination” continue in the Ministry of Health of the Nation, and the government sent another plane of Aerolineas Argentinas to seek doses of Sputnik V against the coronavirus to Russia, from the City of Buenos Aires, the Minister of Buenos Aires health Fernán Quirós, slipped a critical for the slow arrival of vaccines.

“The city goes at the speed at which it receives vaccines. We are vaccinating 8 thousand people per day because we have no more flow. We could vaccinate up to 25 thousand people per day with the device we have mounted. We have to vaccinate 1,200,000 people, if we had a perfect flow in several weeks in a row we can complete the campaign “, said Quirós in dialogue with” Let’s say everything “of CNN Radio.

And he added: “Until today, all the vaccines that we have been given have been included in the vaccination plan. Some are from the second component, so we have to wait 21 days until the first vaccination is completed to apply them. , that is why they are not all applied. Each shipment that comes we communicate who it is for, and within the next 20 days we fully apply it. On day 21, we started with the second dose. “

COVID Vaccination Center at River Stadium. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros.

On the other hand, Quirós referred to the total number of vaccinated so far: “Making very round numbers so far there are about 120 thousand, about 80 thousand people from the first component “.

In turn, the Buenos Aires Minister of Health again referred to the accusation he received along with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta by the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli for the delivery of vaccines to prepaid and social works. “If you organize the vaccination by group and to each group you assign the proportion of vaccines that they get, the discussion is over. Not only do we deny it, but the tests, agreements and deliveries they are all in sight, las we present all, we are very calm, “he said.

And in an almost political message, spoke of complaints about the crack: “It seems to me that it is an opportunity for all of us to reflect: how much do we want to degrade culture? This is that it is natural or expected that because someone did something that did not correspond and is being investigated, we have to go find the other and put them in the mud , that we all naturally take into politics is a degree of degradation of our culture and way of thinking that I would like to put it on the table. This pandemic has to teach us many things, because it is showing many things that are very painful in view of who we are as people in the world and in our country “.

Consulted for his good public image and the possibility of being a candidate. Quirós assured: “I am too involved in the pandemic, the pain that every week is more complex. It gives me some hope that I try to defend values ​​and principles and it gives me hope that people will value them. What I recover from the surveys, that they I see when they are published in the newspaper, I appreciate very much that perhaps we have hope. I am not anyone’s hopeHope is the people who value some issues that we all have to ask and value. “

And concluded: “I don’t have a minute a week for the electoral campaign.”

The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and the Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, were charged by the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli for the delivery of vaccines to prepaid and social works. Photo: Gustavo Amarelle

NE