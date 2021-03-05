The Minister of Health of the City of Buenos Aires, Fernán Quirós, referred this Thursday to the “technical problem” with the distribution of vaccines for the coronavirus, since there are cities in the country that require more doses according to the number of people at risk they have.

In line with what he said a few days ago, Quirós explained that currently vaccines “are distributed based on the population but they are actually applied to a specific risk population, and that specific population is especially concentrated in the big cities. “

The official clarified that “at no time did I comment on whether they gave me more or less vaccines” and that “throughout this period the former minister (Ginés González García) was trying to balance this problem in some way.”

“It is not a matter of more vaccines, because we all need more vaccines. Doctors critically defend equity, that each person receives for what they need and not for what they can achieve“Quirós explained in a report for the Todo Noticias channel.

“That means if the vaccines are for one group, each member of that group in any city or place in Argentina has the same opportunity to get to her, “he added.

Therefore, for Quirós “With this methodology, that will not happen” and it is necessary to agree with all the provinces “the best alternative” for distribution.

“It was not a complaint, we are looking at ways to improve or optimize it. From my perspective, the National Immunization Commission should give an opinion. This commission assists the Minister of the Nation, “he remarked.

Quirós also spoke of the debate that took place this week around this issue, and preferred to stay out of the dispute between the Buenos Aires government and the national government.

“I have a high ability to focus on what is important and so does my team. Everything else is side noise. I only go out to explain when people get wrong information that worries or distresses them, “he said.

Asked about the vaccination scheme for health workers in the City of Buenos Aires, Quirós indicated that the shifts for the River Plate headquarters “have been open for 15 days and we have advanced them. They had a shift until the end of April and with the new vaccines we have advanced for the next ten days “.

And, that in your jurisdiction, there are registered “160,000 health workers”, taking as such “any person who works in a health institution or who works independently who has a registration recognized by the Ministry of Health of the Nation.”

In turn, he explained why it is so important to vaccinate all doctors first before moving forward with the rest of the population.

“First, because they are the most exposed. Second, because if we have a new wave we need everyone to be able to work, regardless of their role. And the third is because if a health worker gets sick, they are in contact with patients and sick people and infecting them could be dramatic, “he said.