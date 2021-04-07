The Minister of Health of the City, Fernán Quirós, warned this Wednesday in his usual press conference to update the health situation against the coronavirus that people are “choosing the wrong” places to go for testing.

After a day in which Argentina reached the record of infections since the beginning of the pandemic, with 20,870 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, the testing centers were collapsed by the number of people who approached for having compatible symptoms with the covid-19 or by being in close contact with a positive. From this, the Buenos Aires minister explained that there are different test points for both cases.

“There are 21 feverish units of public hospitals (UFU), which are test sites for people who feel bad, sick, who have symptoms, fever, general malaise, some significant symptom such as loss of smell or taste “, Quirós began recounting.

“People with symptoms must go to these UFU, there is an infrastructure of doctors, studies, nurses, other health workers to attend to people at risk, do clinical examinations; the care process is slow due to the examination and complementary study; Those who go to the UFU must be the ones who are sick, the ones who feel bad, because this process is slower and is oriented to care within a hospital, “the Buenos Aires official extended.

On the other hand, Quirós stated: “There is a set of devices for people who feel good, who have been traveling with a person who has had the disease, have suspicions that they may be ill “.

“Febrile units are not the place to go, wait 3 or 4 hours unnecessarily. We have devices that in 30 minutes we can test them. We are choosing the wrong place to go to do the test“said Quirós.

All people who feel good but suspect they may be infected with coronavirus should go to La Rural or Costa Salguero. “La Rural is neuralgic, you can get there anyway, go there and in 30 minutes you will be tested. You don’t have to wait 4 hours. La Rural is open for you,” the minister insisted.

LGP