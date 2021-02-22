The Minister of Health of the City of Buenos Aires, Fernán Quirós, spoke for the first time of the scandal that was unleashed after the revelation that there was a VIP vaccination in the national health portfolio, and although he described it as “a serious error” , assured that it damages the credibility of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“The national authorities have said it, I share that look, this was a serious mistake, it severely damages the credibility of the campaign at the national level and from all jurisdictions, “said the official at a press conference.

News in development.

