After receiving two complaints from lawyers linked to Kirchnerism, the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli charged the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and his Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, by requiring that the “presumed privatization” of vaccination against the coronavirus be investigated in the City of Buenos Aires.

This Friday, Quirós defended his vaccination campaign and assured that this “adds unnecessary anguish to the people.”

The complaints were filed after the VIP vaccination scandal of the Ministry of Health of the Nation and focus on the agreements to deliver doses to social works and prepaid medicine companies.

Quirós defended his management and highlighted: “We are very calm with what we have done ”.

In this sense, he explained that “for more than 15 years the City has had a vaccination system that, in order to make it effective and close, the PAMI vaccinates its members in pharmacies, social works vaccinate their members and the same prepaid, always under the national regulations that deliver the vaccines to the Nation or the City “.

In this context of a pandemic and “faced with this scenario, that system was reinforced and an agreement of responsibilities was added.”

“We told everyone that they had to comply with certain conditions of vaccine care, hand over the list of people they have because it has to be distributed equitably so that no one has different access and they have to comply with the regulations and the calendar of who has to be vaccinated at each stage, “said the Buenos Aires minister about the agreement with seven entities between social works and prepaid medicine companies.

And he added in dialogue with radio Miter: “Equitable accessibility to the vaccine in the City is amply guaranteed.”

JPE