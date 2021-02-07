While the Nation supports the vaccination of officials, in the City they distance themselves with an argument that is based on the national vaccination plan and in the City, which with small differences, promote that officials be vaccinated in the last term, as part of “other strategic populations that define jurisdictions.” The difference in criteria was very clear yesterday when he spoke andhe Minister of Health of the City of Buenos Aires, Fernán Quirós.

In an interview with CNN Radio, Quirós explains why he has not yet been vaccinated. “I am not vaccinated, I will not use a dose that corresponds to a health worker. I belong to the strategic group that is in phase 6 of vaccination, “said the Buenos Aires minister of health, who stated that” the vaccination strategy of everyone is that given the restrictions on access to the vaccine, the initial campaigns are aimed at risk groups because if they get sick they have a higher risk of dying “.

Quirós insisted with that position: “Only risk groups should be vaccinated at this stage: health workers first, then those over 70 who are in institutions, and then all the essential workers who are on display. “

Quirós’ statements are given days after Senator Mariano Recalde, from the Frente de Todos, questioned Horacio Rodríguez Larreta for not calling vaccinated, after having been infected with Covid-19. “The vaccine should be more explicit and promoting,” said Recalde. From the City, following the line of Quirós, it considers that all officials should be vaccinated when the time comes, according to the official calendar.

The Buenos Aires official also described that “for June or July the second debate opens, which is what criteria are used to vaccinate the rest of the community.” And he added, on the position that the political class should take: “If people had doubts about being vaccinated, it is good to show the confidence of the leaders so that people follow that conviction and can trust the vaccine.” In that sense, he compared: “The current scenario is reversed, There are many people in the City who would like to be vaccinated and we do not have access to the vaccine. There is an anguish in the public about who can get vaccinated and who cannot. “

Quiros He also made reference to the return to the classrooms of the children, scheduled for February 17 in the City and for the beginning of March at the national level. “Losing school ties is a very clear predictor of definitive loss of schooling,” he said, adding that “the damage is irreparable when children drop out of school.”

Finally, the Buenos Aires Minister of Health spoke of the political crossroads between the opposition and the ruling party. “Beyond the deep differences, the most important thing is that you have to try to understand to take what allows us to learn something from the other.” And described: “We Argentines deserve after so much damage to realize that the inability to learn from the other does not allow us to grow. We treat the pandemic in an adolescent way: when you have pain, you first need to find a culprit to whom to assign responsibility, with the time we have the ability to process that pain and learn. “

