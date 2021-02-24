In the midst of the scandal over the VIP vaccination program set up in the Ministry of Health, a complaint also sought to show irregularities in the distribution of vaccines in the City of Buenos Aires, particularly for the delivery to prepaid and social works.

This Wednesday, the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, denied that there were any irregularities and explained that it is an operational issue.

“One of the demands that we ask is that we be able to maintain equity in the supply of the vaccine. Each social work and prepaid gave us the list of people associated with more than 80 years. They have to take charge of vaccinating all of them and we will give them the proportion of vaccines according to the amount of vaccines we receive, “he said.

And he added: “If a certain social work has 1% of those over 80 years old on its payroll, it is responsible for vaccinating that 1% and receives 1% of the vaccines that we receive. The rest remains for our vaccinations.”

In detail, the complaints about alleged irregularities in the implementation of the vaccination campaign in the CABA point against Rodríguez Larreta and Quirós, and accuse them of non-compliance with the duties of a public official and for the same crime plus bribery, embezzlement of public funds, and spread of disease, in the second.

The complaint was made by the labor lawyer Natalia Salvo, who accuses the authorities of the GCBA for the “privatization of access to vaccination against the coronavirus” due to “contracts with prepaid and social works, to which doses were delivered to the exclusive use of its affiliates “.

In dialogue with Télam, the lawyer assured that the accusation is based on the fact of having apparently privileged a sector of the Buenos Aires population – the affiliates of certain social and prepaid works – over another strip of citizens of the same district.

“In the city of Buenos Aires, vaccination against the coronavirus is being privatized. This is a scam to the porteños and also to the national State, which is the one that acquired the vaccines, which are an essential and scarce public utility in the world Salvo accused.

In his usual press conference from Parque Patricios Quirós he said that “it is important to explain everything, based on the difficulties of these days and the added anguish that we have all had to go through.”

And safe: “Each citizen of Buenos Aires will have the same opportunity to access the vaccine at each stage of vaccination as any other citizen of Buenos AiresIt does not matter the economic or social condition, where you live or what coverage you have. “

Along these lines, he recalled that “the national vaccination calendar every year distributes the vaccines to social works, prepaid and to the city government so that each Buenos Aires has the same accessibility to the vaccine, it is a question of health equity”.

“For this reason, in this case – Quirós explained – we have offered those who regularly vaccinate that they want to participate in this campaign.”

Asked about the accusations against him for the vaccination campaign, Quirós said: “We have no problems with any complaint, If any citizen has any questions, we are here to show what we do and make the data we have transparent. “

Asked by the VIP vaccination center that worked in the Ministry of Health of the Nation, Quirós evaluated: “What has happened is a serious error that severely damages the credibility of the campaign and that affects all jurisdictions, it was very painful and painful” .

And he added: “In the city there has been no possibility of doing anything, we must be transparent, show everything we do and not add confusion “.

He then referred to a meeting he held with Health Minister Carla Vizzotti, where they spoke about the arrival of one million doses of Chinese vaccines that “is approved by the ANMAT for people between 18 and 59 years old.” For this reason, “given that it cannot be used in people over 60 years of age, each jurisdiction will use it to complete all health workers under 60, and after completing it, it will be assigned to strategic groups where they are located. teachers, human development and security“.

“In the city we have been very strict, Larreta’s instruction was very clear: all the people who are willing to get vaccinated in the city government will wait for the stage that touches him and that is our plan, “Quirós said and distanced himself from the leaders who applied the coronavirus vaccine.

And closed: “No one is going to use a health personnel vaccine in this government“.

