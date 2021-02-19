The Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, endorsed that the primary, open, simultaneous and mandatory elections (PASO) be held in August of this year.

The statements of the City official occur hours after the statements of his peer from the Nation, Ginés González García, who had declared that doing the STEP was “an absolutely unnecessary risk” around the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is a pandemic that must be evaluated week or week and month by month, of course, because we have already seen the moments it has. But surely for August … I would tell you that there is very little doubt that by August all risk groups in the City will be vaccinated“, Quirós said in dialogue with the program We Are Already Big (All News).

He continued: “With the fulfillment of part of what the Ministry of Health of the Nation has communicated -as hiring and delivery- we are going to have all risk groups vaccinated. “

In that sense, Quirós considered that when risk groups in Argentina – and in the City in particular – are vaccinated, “the pandemic will be another situation since the circulation of the virus will not generate social damage “.

Ginés González García had been asked the same question the day before. The Minister of Health of the Nation responded that doing the STEP seemed to him “an absolutely unnecessary risk.”

“It is an absolutely unnecessary risk that we should not take. Everything that can be avoidable must be avoided. If we are trying to vaccinate a lot of people to decrease transmission, any concentration or grouping generates transmission expansion “, Ginés specified.

On the other hand, Quirós avoided a controversy with the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health when consulted by the controversy over the application of vaccines in the province to sectors that are not at risk. Although the Buenos Aires official noted: “In the City there are not enough vaccines“.

In the Province there is a series of questions by the method of selection of the beneficiaries of vaccines in several Buenos Aires municipalities.

Finally, Quirós ratified that adults over 80 who want to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in the city of Buenos Aires will be able to register starting this Friday, February 19.

Shifts will be given from the City government page (https://www.buenosaires.gob.ar/) and citizens can choose between 29 public vaccination centers.

DS