In the midst of an immunization plan that aims to vaccinate as many people as possible against the coronavirus with at least one dose, the Buenos Aires government announced this Tuesday that after inoculating those over 40 years of age will prioritize the application of second doses.

It was reported by the City’s Health Minister, Fernán Quirós, after announcing that those over 40 can now register, regardless of their condition and as one of the objectives to face the imminent community circulation of the dreaded Delta variant.

“The effort is to delay their admission as much as possible and progress as much as possible in the vaccination campaign. We are going to intensify the first dose campaign up to 40 years and then we are going to put a lot of effort and focus on completing the second doses of those already they are vaccinated, because as we always show the data, age is the main driver of risk and the new variants require the second doses applied “, he highlighted.

In this way, porteños under 40 years of age will have to wait to be vaccinated.

In addition, and asked about the delay in the arrival in the country of the second component of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and whether it is possible to combine different vaccines, Quirós stressed that “the future is going there” but still in Argentina “it is not allowed.”

“There are some experiences that show that the combination of vaccines is sufficiently safe and even has biological effects and has a similar or even greater protection. Its effectiveness will be demonstrated and in the future it may be a safer future, I think the movement is towards there but in Argentina that is not allowed yet, “he said.

News in development.

