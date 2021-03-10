The Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, reiterated this Wednesday his apology for the difficulties experienced by those over 80 years of age in the beginning of the coronavirus vaccination for that sector in the City of Buenos Aires and assured that they made changes to that from this Wednesday, the situation normalizes.

“The most important thing is the apology. The four thousand people who had to get vaccinated yesterday and the companions had an uncomfortable moment, even more uncomfortable, painful. We have made every effort to remedy it, we have worked to understand in detail what it had happened, “he said.

During a press conference, the official reiterated that the vaccination centers tripled for this Wednesday and also warned that there was a reassignment of shifts, for which he asked that people be attentive to the means of contacts registered in the system.

News in development.

JPE