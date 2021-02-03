After receiving the summons from Judge Roberto Gallardo to decide on the start of classes, the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, remarked that “If there is no face-to-face schooling, the damage is irreparable.”

“As far as I understand, the judge asks what the testing strategy is. We are willing to explain to the Justice in detail the technical information, the scientific endorsement, and the academic and health reasons why it is correct to make an intensive testing strategy. If Justice requires information, we will do it as many times as it requires“said the official at the press conference on the City’s health situation.

Quirós thus referred to the request of the Buenos Aires magistrate, who this Tuesday summoned him to a hearing together with the Buenos Aires Minister of Education, Soledad Acuña, to know the protocols provided for the return of face-to-face classes against the coronavirus. He called them in the framework of an injunction filed by a union leader and set a date for February 10.

When asked about whether the magistrate’s summons could delay the start of face-to-face classes in the City, arranged for the February 17th, the minister considered: “I do not see why it should be this way. I don’t see any reason. They are asking us what we are doing with the testing and what we are doing is of the highest technical quality. We are going to explain to him and I don’t see any reason to discuss anything else. “

For her part, the Minister of Education, Soledad Acuña, also referred to the summons of Judge Gallardo: “It would be necessary to ask him what is the intention; ours is that the classes begin and we are going to work in that sense “.

“If that implies generating information again to give it to the judge, we will give it to him; If that implies that you summon us to 100 audiences, we will go to 100 audiences. We will do what is necessary because the priority that is the boys are in the classrooms “, considered the official in dialogue with radio Continental.

In that sense, Acuña indicated that “we are absolutely focused on being able to start classes on the 17th” and that “if that means that we have to give the judge more information, We will give it to you because everything is planned“.

In this regard, he exemplified: “The teachers will carry out the tests, which will be a continuous process and when the vaccines are available for the teachers we will start the vaccination plan because we have all the logistics armed as soon as they are available.”

For this reason, he argued, “if you require information, we will give it to you just as we give it to the unions and to all the families that ask us for information.” And he insisted: “The focus is that the boys have to be in the classroom. Afterwards, we continue talking with everyone who wants, giving the information they ask for “.

Judge Roberto Gallardo summoned Acuña and Quirós for February 10.

On the other hand, Acuña was convinced that classes will start on February 17: “We have been working in the City for months to guarantee the right to education. We are convinced that on the 17th we will be able to start without any problem”.

The minister explained that “we have been working collaboratively with all community actors in this proposal for a new school with social distancing that we built with more than 7 thousand teachers who participated in different collaborative instances and with more than 2 thousand families who were they added to contribute ideas. “

In addition, he recalled that “this month we already had four meetings with the unions” and that “as of today we are having meetings with each of the unions by specific levels “.

“We are making this process as consultative and participatory as possible. We want everyone to feel safe going back to school, that the boys can begin to heal the enormous damage what we did last year with the isolation and lack of presence at school, “he considered.

And he concluded: “We have international and national evidence that it is possible to return to school with a careful manner and with protocols, children can be with a high level of presence which is what we are looking for this year “.