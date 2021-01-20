In line with the situation detected in the province of Buenos Aires, coronavirus infections have stabilized or have “decreased very slowly” in recent days in the City of Buenos Aires, as stated by the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós.

During the epidemiological report, the official explained that after the increase in cases detected since the end of December, “in the last 5 to 7 days they have stabilized or have decreased very slightly.”

“There is a change in trend in recent days. The acceleration of cases in the last part of December had a lot to do with the difficulties we all had to take care of ourselves. That naturally from January 10 to 15 begins to reflect the decline because He has put in a little effort again and social interaction in the City has decreased, “he said.

JPE