After the chaos that was seen due to the delays in the vaccination against the coronavirus for people over 80 in the City, the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, apologized “to the more than 4,000 older adults who have been vaccinated today and their families for the disorder that was in the process“.

“What has happened is that we inappropriately magnify the number of companions of the elderly and the anticipation that they were going to do according to the anguish and concern about getting vaccinated. And we have had a much greater amount than we expected of tributaries to the place and the process has been disorganized “, admitted the minister.

In dialogue with the journalist Alfredo Leuco for Radio MiterHe pointed out that as a result of what was experienced this Tuesday, the City decided to “triple the vaccination sites.”

Vaccination at Luna Park. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami.

“The three centers that we had today vaccinating have been transformed into eight for tomorrow. Throughout the afternoon we have called the people who had a turn tomorrow to keep the schedule, but assign some a new headquarters,” he explained.

Quirós said that they could all be vaccinated and that is why “the issue was not so much in the vaccination sites, but the volume of the companions and the anticipation of the schedule that made that in some moments of the morning the number of people was not the one that had to be at that time, but much higher. “

In addition to tripling the vaccination centers, he said that “a public space arrangement was arranged around” the places assigned for immunization, “in such a way that there are queues for shift schedules.”

“Perhaps the most important message for those who are going to be vaccinated tomorrow (Wednesday) is that some of them are going to receive a call and be reassigned to a different place at the same time,” he reiterated.

“Every person who is in the group that should be vaccinated at any given time, in this case health workers or over 80 years of age, regardless of coverage or socioeconomic status, has the same opportunity as anyone else to access the vaccine, “he emphasized the criticism of the vaccination system in the City.

The Buenos Aires government attributed to “logistical problems” the delays that were registered this Tuesday in some coronavirus vaccination centers for people over 80 years old and in which extensive lines and crowds were observed.

Unlike what it had done so far, when it used some 29 centers distributed throughout the City, the Buenos Aires government concentrated the operation in three locations, such as Luna Park, La Rural and the San Lorenzo property on Avenida La Plata. And in all of them problems were registered early.

This Wednesday, five new vaccination centers will be set up: in La Boca, in Oscoema, in the Italian Club, in Ferro and in the Islamic Center.

AFG