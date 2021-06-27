On June 19, in Izamal, Yucatan, the ordination took place episcopal of the priest Fermin Sosa as representative of the Vatican for Papua New Guinea; the appointment was received from the Secretary of State of the Holy See, Pietro Parolin.

The religious has been part, since 2003, of the diplomatic service of the Vatican and has worked in Papua, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso; as well as in Washington, United States; Ottawa, Canada, and his last destination was Serbia, until March 31 of this year, the date on which he was notified of the new appointment as Apostolic Nuncio in the first country where he served.

From Yucatan, the new Apostolic Nuncio spoke to MILLENNIUM on the new challenges that he will face once he takes office of the nunciature of Papua New Guinea, island located in the north of Australia.

-It was a long-awaited appointment by many in the Mexican clergy, how do you feel?

“They are feelings, we can say that they are found, feelings of great joy, of great emotion, but also feelings of great responsibility, then there come feelings that unite, but in that joy in the Lord for us to be able to represent the Pope in the country where he is sending me, in this case it is Papua New Guinea, is an emotion. At the beginning they asked me ‘how do you feel?’ When the appointment had just come out, I told them ‘I feel like anesthetized, I still don’t feel much’, but as time went by, time approached, then one begins to feel that emotion that it is reality, that the moment is approaching, that you are already beginning to live another lifestyle, another reality that will completely change your life “.

-What happened when the appointment was announced?

“When they called me on the phone to inform me of the decision I couldn’t believe it, first, and second, there was that emotion and I said ‘Sparks!’ The bucket with cold water has arrived to wake you up that the moment has already arrived in which the responsibility is stronger, greater, but the joy also of being able to serve God, through that service, and the Holy Father, is also very great “.

-Papua New Guinea is a totally different country, what are the challenges that you will face as a representative of the Catholic Church in that country?

“Papua New Guinea it was my first destination after I finished my studies; I was there for four years that I lived with intensity, with a lot of affection, with a lot of love, I enjoyed every moment, and as you say, it is a completely different reality. I knew Papua New Guinea from the reports they made of these countries in National Geographic, Discovery Channel, those documentaries … you get to know different parts of the world, but being there now, stepping on the land and living this experience, for me it was a wonderful thing, a unique experience “.

-What do you like the most about Papua?

“The reality of the people is a multicultural reality, there are more than 800 tribes, more than 800 languages ​​that Tok posin also has, which is one of the official languages, English is also the other official language but that being able to in contact with these people, to be able to live their cultures, their customs, to be there, for me it is an immense thing, I have two principles within my priesthood and as a person, to always love missions, for us missions are the DNA of the Church, a fundamental part of our church identity “.

Are you going alone?

“We travel alone and carry our suitcase, I am looking precisely because of the logistics issues there, at the airports, I am asking for authorizations to be able to transit at airports in Asia, until we reach Papua New Guinea, but not all airports are open and I don’t know if the airline can easily reach Papua New Guinea“.

-What are you going to carry in your suitcase?

“I don’t know yet, maybe I’ll take one bottle of tequila to be able to enjoy there and a bottle of Xtabentún, which is our liquor here in Yucatan, to also be able to enjoy with the friends who are waiting for me in Papu and also being able to celebrate my appointment with them since they couldn’t come, they followed me through the media. “

-What did your family tell you?

“I have been out of Mexico for 23 years, since I was ordered I went to live outside of Mexico, for my parents I will always be the son who is abroad, salways I’m going to go to my mom tears are coming out, because she will not see her son another year, but the media helps a lot, it helps my mother a lot cwhen we talk on the phone, by WhatsApp, we see each other, she sees that I am well, that I am complete and that makes her feel good. “

– Could your loved ones go to the consecration as Nuncio?

“Many people could not come, they limited us, due to the pandemic; there was a capacity of 400 people in the Eucharistic celebration which, to tell the truth, was few, because there were part of the clergy, some relatives and certain friends. I had to apologize to The people who could not attend, due to the situation we are living in, but we must take care of ourselves, this disease is there, it is not fictitious, it is real, here we must be responsible, if we do not take care of ourselves, nobody will come to do it, we have we have to be responsible with ourselves and our parents, with our family. “

“I thank God and all my friends who were able to understand this situation and who followed me through the media and who sent me countless messages of the celebration of how beautiful the prayer came out, very beautiful messages, of great affection , with a lot of spiritual charge that that fills me and that is what I took in my suitcase “.

-What does it take to arrive prepared in Papua?

“To love adventure, that is, to be willing to accept what comes, not to have those prejudices that when you arrive you have prejudices from certain cultures, how is this going to be? How is it going to happen here? mosquitoes, diseases, how are you going to treat me? Remove all kinds of prejudice, since prejudices are a barrier to fully understand and live the reality we face, that spirit of adventure is very important in our missions to be able to carry out the work at the level of what they are putting us “.

-In terms of the membership, how is the situation with Catholics in Papua New Guinea?

“14 years ago that I left there a very beautiful ecclesiastical reality was lived, certainly there are many challenges that exist there in the church because Catholics are more or less 30 percent, but the christians are almost 70, because there are also the anglicans, the Lutherans and one of the beautiful experiences that I had was precisely that cordiality and coexistence that I had with these three churches, that communication that existed, that friendship that existed between the bishops and between the priests with one another “.

-Do you still have friends in Papua?

“As they say, the first love is never forgotten, for me it is my first love, I love Papua New Guinea and I return with great pleasure and a lot of affection, true, the reality is different, many things have changed, but I did not lose contact with friends, I still have contacts of many friends there. “

-Here in Mexico many people hear the name “Papua New Guinea” and the first thing that comes to mind is “tribes, cannibalism and witches”, what message does it give them?

“First of all, you have to remove prejudices, you must not confuse Papua New Guinea with the Guineas of Africa, They are two completely different realities, the four years I was there, I never saw any of that, I never heard anything of that, which is different from when I was in Africa, there if there were certain cases, it was heard that perhaps there were cases. I even asked about cannibalism, but they answered me ‘maybe it has been many years that maybe they disappeared’, but I never heard a case of ‘oh look, they ate this one’, no “.

-There is news from New Guinea that reaches Mexico, one of them is the high rate of sexual abuse against women, what would be the support from the Church?

“The reality of the Church, the institutions that exist in the churches, especially the missionary churches are very large and above all there are congregations of men and women, priests and nuns who are dedicated to helping people who were violated, for example , that they expelled them for being witches, then, the church has centers to help women, not only in economic power, but also teaching them to work, teaching them, to get ahead and that not only in the case they mention but also in the structures of education, health, hospitals, schools and dispensaries “.

-What are your future plans to get there to Papua New Guinea?

“The first thing is to arrive. Right now traveling is not easy because of the covid-19, there are a lot of complications. When I arrive I have to read and ask how the capital is. Another thing is that I have to start have contact with the bishops, go visit them so that I can see how the reality is to be able to help them, that only until I am fully installed in that country “.

-Any final comment?

“I simply want to show you that this situation that instead of dividing us, has to unite us more, it has to help us to unite more as brothers, to also live in serenity, not to live in those prejudices, in those internal clashes or with that division of mentalities of plurality of thought and that are dividing us. On the contrary, we must always seek that reconciliation and that fraternity among all of us because we are brothers, we are Mexicans. “

