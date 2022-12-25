Every smile and merriment that accompanies Fermin Muguruza (Irun, 59 years old) in conversation disappears when a photographer stands before him. He twists his face, and his conversation, a compendium of Marxism, pedagogy and a walk through dialectic, is cut short. Until that moment, he had not been silent. The reason, the premiere of Black Is Beltza 2: Ainhoa, his second animated feature, which is accompanied by the corresponding comic (Reservoir Books) and album with the soundtrack. And what starts with Sarri Sarrione of the hits of Muguruza’s career, during his time with the Kortatu band: the escape from Martutene prison in July 1985 of two prisoners convicted of belonging to ETA —hidden in the loudspeakers used at a concert by singer-songwriter Imanol—: Iñaki Pikabea and by Joseba Sarrionandía, Sarriwhose nickname he baptized the song that the Muguruza brothers recorded the following month.

The whole of Spain danced to a song in Basque for years without many understanding what it was about. “And they keep jumping,” Muguruza jokes. He arrives in Madrid after filling the Donostia Velodrome with the world premiere of the film at the San Sebastián festival. After the screening, she ran away to a concert. “And both at the screening and in the room afterwards I met people from all over, from here in Lavapiés [barrio madrileño donde se realiza la entrevista], from Alcorcón… It’s beautiful, really,” he says. Muguruza confesses that a very bad pandemic has happened, that he fell into depression: “Many things came together, like the death of many colleagues from my bands.” The negative streak started with the death, in September 2019, of his brother Iñigo, a companion in musical fatigues, voiced by Gorka Otxoa on screen. “I had already been drawn in the Zapico comic The bridges of Moscow, so on that side the ego was already controlled. But it did seem important to me to appear at that moment of effervescence and musical happiness of Kortatu, and from there we entered the eighties”, revolutionary, explosive in the Middle East, the region that Ainhoa, the Cuban daughter of Manex, the protagonist of the first delivery, travels entering the last and powerful throes of the Cold War. “Today I look for moments of light, like the one Colombia is experiencing now. In the film, the relevance of the armed struggle is discussed, when some raise their voices against these deaths. They are also years not so much of lost battles, but of shattered illusions, which still have an echo in the world reality today ”, she recounts. “That’s where the current concept of surveillance capitalism comes from.” But Muguruza, what do you think about the ETA murders? “Today I refer to Bertolt Brecht, who said: ‘Life is the greatest, whoever takes it away takes everything.’ In those years, did this debate that you show on the screen exist? “Yes, and that Nelson Mandela did not get out of prison because he did not want to give up the armed struggle, and despite the fact that there were armed groups throughout almost all of Europe. The current context is very different”.

Here, he poses with a serious face. Carlos Marti

For someone born in a border city, nationalism is not based on creating more boundaries. “I want to destroy the borders. Of course! I now believe in the right to defend your own land in solidarity with those around you. That was already in the ideologies of the sixties, as pointed out in the first Black Is Beltza”. Does the musician feel that he has changed ideologically? “Well, I base myself on Marxist thought with all of his tools, and he defends concrete analysis for concrete situations. We can never forget the contexts.” And there he enters into a detailed tour of the current situation in Latin America, a continent he knows well, and jumps to the internal battles of the Podemos coalition: “It is incredible that these confrontations occur on the left, when we also know that they will be reflected in a manipulated way by the media.”

Images of ‘Black is Beltza 2: Ainhoa’ in its comic format.

It is not easy to redirect the musician, nor to abandon the historical journey. He agrees to talk about cinema after several laughs and the recognition of his passion: “I like to talk, chat, confront.” He inflates his black shirt when he confesses: “It’s true, I’ve always opted for ‘do it yourself’, for rejecting contracts with large multinational record companies, which came to me when Negu Gorriak. That gives freedom and entails other limitations, which personally have not hurt me. In Black Is Beltza 2: Ainhoadream Sarri, Sarri in its original recording, to which external sound elements necessary for the film have been added (sirens, shouts in the streets). “It’s fine as it is, with Iñigo,” she says. Ainhoa ​​is an almost mythical character: Cuban, who speaks Basque, journalist and guerrilla. “Well, Maria Cruickshank, an actress from Oñati, puts her voice [Gipuzkoa], with a father from Grenada, so we are doing well there”. And the rest of the family, Arabs from Lebanon who speak Basque? “Well, it’s also credible, because Manex’s character has marked those around him”, and having said this, he admits: “Now, I can find explanations for everything. In short, I’ve had a great time with the technical part, the animation has improved, the team in general was clearer about the process and what we wanted”. And he sums up the spirit of the film citing Waiting for Godot: “I love the theater of the absurd, and in that play you can hear: ‘First dance, then think’. That’s logical order.”

Before posing and the face becomes grim, the last question: is Muguruza aware of being a benchmark for a type of masculinity? “Umm, are you sure? Maybe from the people of the Antifa movement in Spain… And in Madrid they love me. I feel it. Now, in other places they still look at me badly”.

