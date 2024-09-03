Bad news for FC Barcelona in this international break, and that is that one of its players, Fermín López, has been injured. This was confirmed by “El Chiringuito de Jugones”, who was injured in a training session with the under-21 team. In this way, the young player from the culé club joins the list of FC Barcelona injured players made up of Frenkie De Jong, Ronald Araújo, Andreas Christensen, Gavi, Ansu Fati or Marc Bernal.
Below we will show you all the necessary details about the injury of the Andalusian FC Barcelona player.
The aforementioned published information indicates that, pending the player’s MRI, everything points to a muscle tear.
As mentioned above, the exact extent of the injury to the midfielder called up by Santi Denia for the U-21s after winning the European Championship and the Olympic Games this summer is yet to be known, although it is estimated that he will be away from the pitch for between three and four weeks.
After the international break, FC Barcelona will play a match against Girona, which the Andalusian player will miss, as well as the UEFA Champions League opener against Monaco. It is estimated that he will return for the league match against Alavés, and could also miss the second round of the Champions League against Young Boys.
