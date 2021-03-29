Macarena Cacho, daughter of the Spanish athlete, has come to pass after the interview that Eufemiano Fuentes gave to laSexta in Lo de Évole and in which the doctor dropped the suspicion that he did not obtain the gold medal in Barcelona 92 in a clean way.

His daughter has been interviewed by Jugones and He has acknowledged that his father is down, that he does not understand how this whole mess has come about and that he does not want Fermín’s image to be defamed.