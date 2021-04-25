Fermín Aldeguer was the fastest in Friday’s free practice at the Estoril circuit and yesterday, in the official rehearsals, he once again demonstrated his power in a category in which he debuts this year. Today he will start from the second row, after the German Lukas Tulovic, who beat the Murcian by less than a second. Third will be Madrid’s Alonso López, Fermín’s teammate in the Italian Boscoscuro Talent Team-Ciatti squad, led by the former 250cc world runner-up Héctor Faubel and sponsor of Gesa Mediación.

Two races are held, one at 1:00 p.m. and the next, starting at 4:00 p.m. The Moto2 grid for the first race of the season is completed by 32 riders, of which 13 are from Superstock, a category in which Aldeguer won the title in 2020.

About the start of the season, the 16-year-old says he has “very good feelings and I’m looking forward to starting. My goal this season is to learn about the bike, the circuits and try to achieve victories. The main rivals are Alonso López, Xavier Cardelús and Lukas Tulovic ».

The continental championship consists of 11 races and after the dispute of the first two in Estoril, the drivers will tackle their next appointment in Valencia, at the Ricardo Tormo circuit. It will be next May 9.