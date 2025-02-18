The defense of the interests of a group always implies a sample of generosity. First because it remains time for personal and professional life, and second because it is an ungrateful task in which it is known that there will be setbacks. Even so, in my case I carry … More than ten years in business organizations and I have to say that it has been a life lesson. You have to learn to agree, to weigh interest while trying to be firm in defense of the basic needs of small businesses before interlocutors as powerful as unions or political parties.

In this tour, I have seen as entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs from different sectors, with diverse ideologies, businesses of all different territorial sizes and origins we have known how to unite and embark our egos for a common goal: the company.

Today, the business world faces times of uncertainty. Also entrepreneurs are being seen these days with the controversial movements of the president of Cepyme. We face indiscriminate tax increases that affect our competitiveness and slow the growth of SMEsfall in investment, low productivity, increase in salary costs, access to increasingly complicated financing and increasing work absenteeism. All this not only limits the expansion of our business, but also discourages the creation of new companies and the necessary business vocations.

The market unit, the freedom of business and the struggle for a common good that involve employment and wealth for all Spaniards, are the pillars that define us as entrepreneurs and that guide the work of those who direct business organizations by mandate of our colleagues, In my case young, self -employed and microenterprises.

But today, despite those uncertainties We are stronger than a decade ago. The unity around CEOE and its more than 4,500 organizations, the importance of social dialogue that some seek to become a monologue, once again ignoring our Constitution, gives us confidence and reinforces our determination to continue moving forward. Small, medium and large companies share the same vision and the same hope of a better future for business fabric that will be, in that way, for our country. Clear example of this was the signing of the V Agreement for Employment and Collective Bargaining that entrepreneurs and unions signed in their day. Speak is understood!

If we have to be proud of something because our current degree of well -being is cemented is social peace in the more than 40 years of democracy, the understanding between social agents, negotiations until high hours not only in Spain but also in Brussels, reaching agreements above personalist interests. The common good of the country has always gone ahead of the ego, our ideology or our personal future. Of course, representing the business sectors and groups is not an easy task, we take away our families and friends, our companies, in short, our own life. But there is something that I am clear, I firmly believe in our talent, our creativity, our strength as Spaniards that we take beyond our borders and that is valued in any corner of the world, and that compensates all of the above.

Therefore, when in the balance they begin to weigh the personal benefit or the professional future in the face of the needs of those who defend, it is time to give way to others. Because in positions like the one I have, you always have to be clear that the important thing is not you or your mandate, but that you are a link of a chain that has always to remain united and never break. Hopefully Cepyme is clear.