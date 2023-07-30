Sensory analysis conducted by Embrapa showed a positive tendency to buy the product

A fermented drink made from açaí pulp, produced by the Flor da Samaúma enterprise, in Macapá (AP), has physicochemical and sensory characteristics similar to some red wines. The conclusion is from an analysis carried out by the Embrapa Tropical Agroindustry (CE).

Both the physicochemical profiles reveal this proximity between the two drinks, and from a sensory analysis with 50 tasters, regular wine consumers, it was demonstrated that there is a positive attitude towards the purchase of the product.

According to the general head of Embrapa Agroindústria Tropical, Gustavo Saavedra, the drink made from açaí pulp, specifically from the Curiaú label, surprised the tasters. He believes that the product has great potential for market insertion after undergoing technological adjustments.

“The main challenge is to create a characteristic brand, which translates what the product is for the general consumer public, since the name wine is exclusive to the grape raw material”says the researcher.

The director of the Flor de Samaúma venture, João Alberto Capiberibe, points out that the inspiration to develop a list of “wines” based on açaí came when he was presented with a bottle of the product manufactured in Acre.

“I was impressed with the unique flavor of that drink and decided to develop my own recipe, as I realized that it was a product that fits our conception of economy for the sustainable growth of the Amazon.”

A year later, Flor de Samaúma launched 4 labels of the drink produced in Amapá. “Açaí has ​​already won the world market, the products made from this raw material in the winery tend to have the same destination and can contribute strongly to the local economy by generating jobs and income with sustainability”says Capiberibe.



Disclosure The drink made from açaí pulp on the Curiaú label was one of the ones that most surprised tasters

How is sensory analysis done?

Sensory analysis, according to ABNT (Brazilian Association of Technical Standards), involves perceptions through the sense organs. In the case of this research, smell, taste and vision were emphasized. The tests were carried out with volunteers characterized by gender, age group and frequency of wine consumption, with 32% of participants consuming wine at least once a week.

For laboratory analysis, 3 bottles of 750 ml of the beverage produced from the pulp of the açaí fruit were sent. The samples come from 3 different fermentation batches (6, 8 and 9) with 12% alcohol content. The drink was served at 18 degrees in glass bowls containing about 25 ml of fermented product.

Acceptance was assessed on a scale ranging from “disliked very much” The “I liked it a lot”. Participants were also asked about purchase intention using a scale of “certainly would not buy” until “would definitely buy”. Embrapa applied the CATA test (check-all-that-apply), which is the identification of a list of characteristics that the product has, through words or phrases.

The samples with an alcoholic strength of 12% of the Curiaú brand showed good sensory acceptance, a total of 74% in the responses of the 3 most accepted categories, indicating that the product reaches the acceptance level to be launched in the market, which is 70% , at least. This result was complemented with the purchase intention test, in which 56% of consumers expressed that they would possibly or certainly buy the product.

Part of the participants freely expressed their impressions about the fermented açaí beverage, and the most perceived characteristics were the intense red color, high alcoholic aroma, acidic taste and astringency. Only 12% noticed the characteristic aroma of açaí.

Composition

In the mineral composition, the drink showed a similarity with fermented Chardonnay grapes and values ​​higher than those of fruits such as jackfruit, apple and strawberry, consistent with the composition of açaí. The researchers inform that the intense red color, highlighted by the tasters, needs to be better characterized in terms of tonality.

The product was considered clear, full-bodied and with the typical astringency of dry wines. Tasters also highlighted the brightness and fruit aroma. The manufacturer received suggestions to correct the high alcoholic aroma, because the fermented flavor was considered very noticeable and the acidity high.

In the physical-chemical analysis, aspects such as acidity, pH, protein content, vitamin C, reducing sugars, anthocyanin, color intensity and minerals were characterized.

The sample of the açaí drink was compared to the fermented acerola and some Brazilian red wines. Brazilian legislation establishes that the total acidity values ​​for red wine can be in the range of 50 to 130 milliequivalents (mEq) per liter. Therefore, despite not being a grape wine, the açaí drink is in the acidity range presented by wines made from Touriga Nacional, Tempranillo and Petit Verdot grapes.

The percentage of 12% is within the parameters of Brazilian legislation, which brings values ​​between 8.6% and 14% for fine wines. The anthocyanin content of the açaí drink was higher than that of the acerola drink and compatible with some Syrah and Tannat wine samples.

As for reducing sugars, the Embrapa team found that, according to Brazilian legislation on wines and grape derivatives, the fermented açaí drink is compatible with a semi-sweet wine, as it contains 13.5% of reducing sugars.

With information from Embrapa.