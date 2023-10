Having regained morale and victories at home, Mr. Gallo’s Entella is looking for confirmation and continuity even away from Chiavari. This afternoon the Biancocelesti will be playing against Fermana, kick-off at 2pm. «We face a team that has quality and that has brought in a coach that a good part of the group knew» warns the coach.

