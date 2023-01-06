Ferland Mendy arrived at Real Madrid to end Marcelo’s era within the team from the capital of Spain. It is a fact that the Frenchman has performed well with Ancelotti’s team and in the same way in the Zidane era, however, he does not end up conforming. In addition, Florentino Pérez’s constant demands for a better salary are not seen well by Florentino Pérez and as it has become a habit, his name is on the market.
The relationship between player and board is not the best, although it is a fact that in this winter market he will not move from the squad. Although, the club’s position is to give him an outlet in the summer market and the footballer would agree with this measure, since he knows that in other destinations they can please him with the desired salary. Given this possible sale, there are two specific clubs very well located to sign him.
Manchester City and PSG do not lose sight of Mendy’s market situation and the two powerful clubs value his signing in the next summer market as they are looking for a piece of his physical condition. The signing of him, could be around 50 or 60 million euros, is what he expects to enter Madrid for the former Lyon footballer, while Ferland only expects a significant salary increase. Newcastle is another interested party but it is several steps behind Galtier and Guardiola.
#Ferland #Mendy #suitors #departure #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply