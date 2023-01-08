It would be unfair to single out Ferland Mendy as the culprit of Real Madrid’s defeat yesterday. The white team had a terrible game in general terms and was overwhelmed by a very brave and proactive Villarreal. But the reality is that Real Madrid lost by a difference of only one goal, and one of the goals conceded was the fault of a rude mistake by the French left-back.
Mendy has proven to be a physical marvel with great defensive capacity and unstoppable speed to join the attack, but with the ball at his feet he is not at the level required by a team like Real Madrid. Yesterday he handed the ball over to the rival in a very dangerous area and this led to the first goal for the yellow submariner, but he was also very unsuccessful throughout the match. In addition, Mendy has been raising doubts in Real Madrid for a few games due to his lack of clarity with the ball.
Ancelotti trusts him, but it is also true that he doesn’t have many other alternatives. Alaba has established himself as a centre-back, so the Whites should consider signing a left-back who meets the requirements demanded in this position at a club in Real Madrid’s category.
Mendy is still young and can improve a lot, it also took Marcelo a while to become one of the best full-backs in the world. Meanwhile, the whites need a more experienced player who can contribute everything the team needs, especially with the ball at their feet, since Real Madrid is a team that likes to dominate matches.
The fans should not be harsh with Mendy, his mistake was serious but it can happen to anyone, if they focus their criticism only on him, they could cause him more insecurities and cause him to make a mistake again in the next game.
#Ferland #Mendy #worse #Real #Madrid #left
Leave a Reply