“Insomnia is a real disease” classified according to international criteria that define the “specific disorder, not linked to other comorbidities (diseases, ed.). It affects women more and tends to increase in prevalence with advancing age. The problem it affects approximately 10% of the general population“, approximately 6 million Italians, “if we consider insomnia as a chronic disorderbut if we also include the patients who suffer from it acutely“, that is, it does not continue, “we can say that it is a problem that affects 20% of the general population“. He states it Luigi Ferini Strambi, director of the Irccs Sleep Medicine Center at the San Raffaele hospital, professor of Neurology at the Faculty of Psychology, Vita Salute San Raffaele University (Milan) and member of the Italian Society of Neurology (Sin), in the twelfth episode of the monthly column ‘Protect your brain, rely on the neurologist’. The project, born from the collaboration between Sin and Adnkronos, aims to increase knowledge about neurological pathologies and the figure of the neurologist, but also, and above all, to raise awareness among the population to rely on the care of this specialist at the moment in which symptoms of a nervous system problem appear.

“Despite the high number of people with insomnia – continues Ferini Strambi – only a portion requires more specific clinical evaluations and, once the diagnosis is made, the disorder is certainly treatable. The insomnias to be analyzed in depth – he clarifies – are those characterized by difficulty in maintaining sleep, frequent awakenings during the night”, or “when we are faced with drug-resistant insomnia”, in which we do not obtain ” no response despite continuing to change drugs. In these cases – suggests the neurologist – it is certainly advisable to carry out an investigation”.

Typical symptoms of insomnia they include struggling to sleep a wink in the evening, waking up at night and never going back to sleep or waking up very tired in the morning with, in addition, negative reflexes in carrying out daily activities. “The diagnosis can also be made by a general practitioner – recalls Ferini Strambi – the important thing is to know the criteria. Only in some cases, however, is it necessary to resort to particular tests. Those, for example, who suffer from a problem such as obstructive sleep apnea syndromewhich we often connect clinically to daytime drowsinessIn reality, in 40% of cases, you may have an insomnia problem.”

Regarding the cure, “we must consider that they exist different phenotypes of the insomniac patient – underlines the neurologist -. Until recently we had the only possibility of using drugs that work on Gaba systemwhich press the accelerator on a sedative action. Today we have another therapeutic opportunity – explains Ferini Strambi – which is exactly the opposite and which turns off the wakefulness centers, counteracting the receptors to which orexin, a typical wakefulness neurotransmitter, binds. By occupying these receptors, the drug prevents orexin from functioning, with a completely different therapeutic approach” which works “especially in people who struggle to turn off the waking centers, who have an excessive state of excitation (arousal) before sleeping. Orexinergic drugs that counteract the effects of orexin – concludes the expert – are certainly a very suitable option”.