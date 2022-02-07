In the final of Sanremo 2022 the Ferilli Gate holds more than the victory of Mahmood and Blanco, with Shivers, and even more than FantaSanremo, the great revelation of this edition of the Festival. To whom were those words heard while on stage there was only Amadeus and the Roman actress was he backstage, with the microphone left open? To answer today is the person directly concerned. Which closes the story.

A brief summary for those who have not followed Sanremo. The final evening of the Festival saw protagonists Amadeus and Sabrina Ferilli, co host on the stage of the Ariston. At one point, while on stage there was only the conductor, an off-air was heard with the actress who was angry with someone.

You hear people say “Make the piece of m … ac with the others” and “Nun ce sto”. Then the actress returns to the stage and Amadeus tries to take her hand, but she moves away. What happened while she was backstage? What could have gone wrong?

The wild social media hypothesize that the actress has it right with Amadeus, because he “stole” her shortly before the presentation of Emma on stage (but he had also apologized).

There are those who hypothesize that he was angry with Gianni Morandi, it is not known for some unspecified reason. Amadeus at the press conference denies any disagreements and squabbles, claiming that she had tripped over a cable, going on for a while with her colorful way of saying things.

Sanremo 2022 Ferilli Gate: the actress’s response silences everyone

First the actress writes a post in which she thanks everyone, also tagging Amadeus and his couple profile with his wife Giovanna:

Thanks to everyone, to the whole Rai and sanremorai organization, to all the authors and technicians, but above all thanks to you giovanna_e_amadeus, I love you ❤️ # Sanremo2022

And then on Sunday, he reassures everyone, that nothing has happened, with a post that is still cryptic:

… I saw that it is trendy so I show you the real #FerilliGate 😉 who more than me could know?

So what happened?