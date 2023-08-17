Ferilli distances himself from Schlein: “I see that he’s having a hard time, the left has arrived too late on the minimum wage”

As if the broadsides from the right weren’t enough for Schlein the criticisms now also come from her own left. Those are not honeyed words Sabrina Ferilliwhich has always sided with the dem secretary, addresses the new head of the Democratic Party. “Elly Schlein? It is too radical and – explains the actress to Vanity Fair – it struggles to convey everyone’s interest“. This time the criticism does not come from the usual reformist exponent en route to the new course of the Democratic Party, but from Sabrina Ferilli. She, with an all-left past (his father was also a PCI executive), has never hidden his political faith, not even when he admitted having “dropped” it to move to the M5S on the occasion of the Capitoline elections won by Virginia Raggi in 2016.

“Where is he politically?” they ask her. “Now it’s a problem”, the popular Roman actress replies with a sigh. After all the idyll with the Democratic Party seems to have interrupted for a long time, but also falling in love with i grillini it seems to have vanished (even if she categorically denies having been a candidate for the Regionals in Lazio).

