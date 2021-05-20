Iranian and American mixed style fighter (MMA) Beneil Dariush challenged Brazilian Charles Oliveira. Reported by ESPN MMA in Twitter…

Dariusz reminded the Brazilian athlete that they were supposed to fight in October 2020 at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) tournament. Then the fight was canceled. “Listen, Charles. Young man, you owe me a fight. Forward, ”said the 32-year-old fighter.

Both athletes competed at UFC 262. Oliveira won the vacant UFC lightweight title by knocking out Michael Chandler. Dariush, in turn, defeated Tony Ferguson.

On account of Dariush 21 victories with four defeats. He has been in the UFC since January 2014.

Oliveira won 31 victories and suffered eight defeats.