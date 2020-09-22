Some of his filigree when he started out in the world of football are still remembered by Manchester United fans, who trusted Ravel Morrison above any Red Devils academy youth player who has come out in recent years. He was very young when Alex Ferguson said that phrase that has haunted him forever and that Rio Ferdinand was in charge of revealing years later: “He is the best player I have seen at his age”.

United made him make his first-team debut at age 17 in a League Cup match against Wolves and subsequently played more games, although he never made his Premier debut. Morrison’s rush shot up and he decided to go to West Ham, then in the Championship, where he believed he would be a leader despite his young age. Newcastle and other clubs had also shown their interest, but Ferguson gave the go-ahead for him to leave for the team led by his friend Sam Allardyce: “He’s very good, but he needs to play.”

Although he made his West Ham debut, the London side began to doubt his capacity for sacrifice and character. Thus, he was giving it first to Birmingham, then to QPR and finally to Cardiff. Although in none of these teams he stood out, the good poster that he dragged from his time as a youth at United and in the lower English teams allowed him to sign for Lazio.

By then it seemed clear that English talent was a broken toy. Pioli, his coach, said of him that he did not even make an effort to learn the language. He had to go on loan again, first to the QPR, again, and then, in an exotic move, to the Mexican Atlas.

Morrison’s career has continued to stumble. In 2019 he was signed by the Norwegian Ostersunds and finally reached the Premier with Sheffield United, although in a testimonial way because he barely played and had to go on loan to Middlesbrough. In this summer in which nobody trusted him anymore, it was learned almost by surprise that the next club he will join is the ADO La Haya of the Dutch Eredivisie. Another pin on the map for a talent who seemed destined to be a star in England and has ended up crashed, like so many others.