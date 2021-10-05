And coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pushed Ronaldo after an hour of the meeting, and United were leading at the time 1-0, but Everton equalized in the 65th minute and held together to take a point.

In a video clip spread on social media, Ferguson told mixed martial arts legend Habib Nurmagomedov, that Everton received a moral boost “when he knew Ronaldo would not play.”

And when Nur Mammadov told Ferguson that Ronaldo came as a substitute in the second half, the Scottish coaching legend added, “I know, of course, but you always have to start the game with the best players,” according to “Reuters”.

United, who have 14 points from seven league games, will meet Leicester City on October 16 in the next round of matches after the international break.