Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Sir Alex Ferguson, the legend of Manchester United coaching, expressed his strong opposition to the European Super League project, “Super League”, and said that it was a decision that shakes the pillars of European football in the coming years.

In statements reported by France Football magazine on its website, he added: This new tournament excludes and sells the history of 70 years of beautiful European football.

He commented, “When I was a coach for United, we played 4 Champions League finals, and we enjoyed and had great footballing nights, and we won the championship twice, 1999 and 2008. The owners of this new project warned that football fans around the world love the competition in its current state, and they are not interested in the idea of ​​creating new tournaments whose first goal, of course, is the material, and talking about such a project at the time of the Corona pandemic is considered a shame.

Although Alex Ferguson is very close to his former club United, which he coached for more than 27 years, he has no relation or connection to the decision of club officials to join the 12 clubs founding members of this project. “I am not part of the decision-making process at Manchester United,” he commented.

Gary Neville, the former United star, joined his former technical director, and strongly opposed the idea of ​​applying this European Super League, and said in fiery statements: Those who thought about this matter should be ashamed of themselves, at a time when the world in general and football in particular is going through the Corona pandemic Covid-19. He added, “This is not how club losses are reduced as a result of the pandemic, and this project is racist and does not seek the public interest of all European football clubs.”