Manchester (Reuters)

Former Manchester United coach Alex Ferguson said he feared major health complications, such as memory loss and the ability to speak, after suffering a brain hemorrhage in 2018 and undergoing surgery.

Ferguson, 79, is considered by many to be one of the best soccer coaches of all time.

Ferguson, a Scotsman, underwent urgent surgery and spent several days in intensive care at the Royal Salford Hospital in the Greater Manchester area.

Ferguson said in an interview after the premiere of a documentary about his life and career at the Glasgow Film Festival. I could say one word, and it was really scary. ”

“I was thinking about everything, and I wondered: Will my memory return?” Ferguson added. Will I be able to speak again? ”

Ferguson explained that he received help from a speech specialist, and that his voice returned after 10 days, and that his memory was fine.

Ferguson coached Manchester United between 1986 and 2013, and with him won the Champions League twice, the Premier League title 13 times, and the FA Cup five times.

Ferguson won the “Sir” knight in 1999, when his team won three titles, including the European Champions League, League and the England Cup.