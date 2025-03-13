Fergus Group is incorporated as the new main sponsor of the Princess Sofia Mallorca trophy, the regatta that converts every year to the Bay of Palma into the World Center for the Olympic candle (the 54th edition of the Princess Trophy Sofía Mallorca by Fergus Hotels will be played from March 28 to April 5 in the Bay of Palma).

The hotel company founded by the Mallorcan Pep Cañellas, official sponsor of the ATP 250 Mallorca Championships Tennis Tournament since 2022, thus reaffirms its commitment to the promotion of the highest level sport on the island.

“It is an honor for us to support the next editions of the Princess Sofia Trophy, an international prestige event that exalts the value of our island and, in particular, from the Bay area of ​​Palma, an important area for us,” explains Pep Cañellas, founder and president of Fergus Group. With five hotels in the area, the group’s commitment is contributing to the transformation and tourist diversification of the destination.

«We share with the regatists their spirit of overcoming and the values ​​of perseverance and effort; as well as his passion for the sea, a natural good that we admire and respect for everything that gives us, ”Cañellas continues.









Jaime Carbonell, head of institutional relations of the Princess Sofia Mallorca trophy, values ​​the agreement very positively: «It is a pride for us to welcome Fergus Group, a Mallorcan firm, such as the Sofia, with which we also share values ​​and a common vision of the ability of sport to promote Mallorca as a reference to welcome international events, to disseminate tourism and diversify the origin of our visitors. In the last edition more than 1,200 athletes of 66 nationalities participated, which undoubtedly contribute to spreading the image of Mallorca in their countries ».

Agreement for five editions

The agreement signed between Fergus Group and the organizers of the event will be extended for a minimum of five editions. All staff and guests of Sofia will stay in hotels belonging to the Mallorcan group, which will host the official presentation and other institutional acts related to the event.

«This agreement gives us stability, consolidates the image of the event and guarantees that we can continue to improve the service we provide to the participants. We are looking forward to continuing with Fergus Group in our common path to excellence, ”concludes Carbonell. The regatta will be called Princess Trophy Sofia Mallorca by Fergus Hotels at least until the 58th edition, which will be held in Spring of 2029.

Mallorcan DNA

Ferfus Group is a Mallorcan firm specializing in repositioning, management, exploitation and marketing of hotel assets. Since its creation in 2011, the group has developed three business lines under the Fergus Hotels, Tent Hotels and Affiliated By Fergus brands, and currently manages 30 four and five -star hotels and more than 18,000 beds in the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Andalusia and Catalonia.

The 54 Sar Princess Sofía Mallorca Trophy By Fergus Hotels is celebrated under the joint organization of the Nàutic S’arenal Club, the San Antonio de la Playa Maritime Club, the Royal Yacht Club of Palma, the Royal Spanish Sail Federation and the Balearic Vela Federation, with the support of World Sailing and the main Balearic public institutions.

The 54 Princess Trophy Sofia Mallorca By Fergus Hotels is part of the Sailing Grand Slam 2025 next to the SEMAINE OLYMPIQUE Française, the Dutch Water Week, the Kieler Woche and the Long Beach Olympic Classses Regatta.

More informationin www.tropheoprincesasofia.org and in www.sailinggrandslam.com