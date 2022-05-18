The case of not saying goodbye to Lingard shakes Manchester United. But some great exes like Ferdinand and Gary Neville explain that in Old Trafford the lack of gratitude for those who have given so much … is the norm!

After a season that is easy to define as complicated, Manchester United need calm and avoid controversy like the plague. But evidently the Red Devils attract them, because even now that the Champions League goal is gone and there is also to be careful not to slip into the Conference, there is no shortage of issues that trigger the fans and the tabloids. One of the latest is that of Jesse Lingard, whose contract has not been renewed and who hasn’t even had the chance to play one last match at Old Trafford to greet the fans. What was perceived as the club’s lack of gratitude is now under scrutiny.

FERDINAND – To speak, in his very popular podcast Vibe with FIVE it is Rio Ferdinand, one who can speak with knowledge of the facts. Well, the former defender explains that after all he expected such a situation, because the club does not seem very used to granting catwalks to those who leave, on the contrary … “I think United are one of the worst teams in this regard. Abroad you see players who have donated years of career to a club leave after goodbyes which are rightly phenomenal. But it’s not something you do at United. I’m not saying that as a footballer you feel you deserve it, but after giving so much it’s something nice. But it happens that it does not go like this, I was very pissed about how they told me I would go away, even if now it is over. “ See also F1 begins: on newsstands with the Gazzetta there is a special not to be missed

NEVILLE – In short, if it happened to someone like Ferdinand, it is almost the norm that Lingard was greeted without too many frills. And it’s also the idea of ​​another great ex, Gary Neville. Speaking to his podcast, the former defender took as an example two United captains who did not receive the salute from Old Trafford. “Lingard has been at the club a lot and has done a good job, but I’ve seen people like Bryan Robson and Steve Bruce not play their last games for United and not get a proper goodbye. And let’s talk about two great captains, one of which maybe he was the best ever. So if they didn’t get a goodbye as they deserved, I don’t understand why Lingard should have. ” Not exactly the best way to calm the controversy …

