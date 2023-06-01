fFerdinando Carretta died in Forlì, where he had lived since his return to freedom, in a house he had bought with the family inheritance. He lived in the Ronco district, one of the hardest hit by the floods of recent days. The alarm was raised by a neighbor who hadn’t seen him for a few days: when the firefighters entered the house they found the body. The death would date back to a few days ago.

An empty, almost immobile gaze, as if the life of his eyes had been lost in the mysteries of the soul, is what Ferdinando Carretta delivers to the viewers of “Chi l’ha visto?” on November 30, 1998 and this is what we have left of him, the same gaze sent back from the photos in the newspapers or on TV, a distant gaze from whoever speaks to him, even extraneous to what he says in front of the television cameras: «I took that gun and I shot my parents and my brother.’ He continues to speak as if it were not his confession, even when he comments that it was “an act of madness. An act of complete madness.”

A few days earlier in London, a Scotland Yard agent had stopped him for a parking ban while he was doing his job at the Pony Express, identifying him as “Italian, from Parma – full name Antonio Ferdinando Carretta – disappeared since 1989”. That’s what it said in the report. He said nothing, he waited for the Rai journalist to come up to tell the story of his terrible story almost without emotion. It was the summer of a lifetime ago, August 4, a camper and the mystery of a missing family. There was a photo of him in the newspapers, next to those of the victims, his father Giuseppe, chief accountant in a glass factory, his mother Marta, a housewife, and his younger brother, Nicola, an HIV positive who was trying to detox. Fernando was a shy and withdrawn boy, who felt he didn’t receive the right attention from his parents, who were all focused on his brother and his drug problems.

For this he killed his family, with a 6.35 caliber Walter, fleeing for London immediately after having buried the bodies. At the trial they judged him incapable of understanding and wanting. He had carried out that massacre because he felt oppressed, and he confined his life and his mind to a delirium which took strange forms, and which psychiatrists call «affective flattening»: it means, as Massimo Picozzi explains that «the thought of the words used to expressing it do not carry liveliness and emotions with them». Like in those photos in the newspapers, in all those smiles that don’t smile, with petrified eyes. As in the look he had on TV when they only asked him: “So, what happened on August 4, 1989?”.