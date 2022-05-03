Rio Ferdinand is always a well of anecdotes with his Podcast. Like when he reveals that Ferguson was hardly ever there at practice because he was… busy doing something else!

Years pass and memories of many things can fade. The photos, those of the past that were printed, fade; objects break and wear out. Even in football: careers end, for the players and for the coaches. At the end of the games, only the anecdotes, the stories remain. And on certain characters, new stories will never stop coming out. Especially if to tell them is a former player very skilled in storytelling and if the protagonist is a timeless character like Sir Alex Ferguson. Ferdinand says that during training, the Sir … bet on horses.

HORSES – And no, this is not the usual figurative language. It is not intended that in ’92 he bet on the ‘horses’ Beckham, Scholes, the Neville and Giggs. No, apparently, Ferdinand tells of the fact that Ferguson was on the phone with the bookmakers to find out which horse to bet on for the race. Of course, in almost 30 years at the club, his little escape route had to be cut out but this is definitely hilarious. Ferdinand tells in his podcast: “Fergie was never in training. She obviously gave the speech and set up the training with her staff before she went out to train. After that she simply stood on the sideline observing the individual, the team, the moods, the pace and the intensity of the training.“. See also The viral "tattoo" of Lionel Messi with the World Cup ball that revolutionized social networks: real or fake?

IN YOUR STRINGS – Ferdinand, of course, are asked questions and what everyone wanted to ask is if Ferguson said anything while studying the team. “He talked to his bookie all the time about the horse to bet on. She was the person he had the most conversations with. she every now and then she would meet us before training, maybe before an important match, and she would tell us: ‘listen guys, this match is in your ropes, I want a hard session’. So she didn’t have to talk too much about the details“In short, Ferguson’s methods will not have been really orthodox but if a tree is evaluated by its fruits … well, it could be advisable to bet on horses to emerging trainers. But no, unfortunately it doesn’t work like that. Also because it should be everyone. Sir Alex.

