Real Madrid qualified for the semifinals of the Champions League after defeating Liverpool 3-1 in the first leg at Valdebebas and drawing the second leg at Anfield.
In BT Sports they analyzed the tie as soon as it finished and Rio Ferdinand concluded that the Classic it had been fundamental for Real Madrid. For the former English player, the confidence of winning the game against Barcelona It allowed Madrid not to get nervous when Liverpool pressed the most.
