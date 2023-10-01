He achieved one of the greatest feats of his time, sealing his name in history and demonstrating to the one who had turned his back on him, King Manuel I of Portugal, what he was capable of: on November 1, 1520, Ferdinand Magellan , which is about him, discovered a passage that linked the Atlantic Ocean and the South Sea by water (baptized by him with the name of the Pacific Ocean). At 40 years old, he had achieved glory and was far from finishing his exploration, but in a little less than six months he would end up dead on a beach in what is now known as The Philippines.

Fernando or Hernando, as he was also called, was born on February 3, 1480, in Sabrosa, in the northern Portugal (There are certain authors who place their birthplace in Porto). He belonged to a noble family, so he was able to be educated at the Lusitanian court, where he learned two fundamental subjects in the golden age of maritime expeditions: geography and nautical.

When he turned 25, he participated in various Portuguese expeditions to East Africa, India, Sumatra and Malacca. He spent eight years in India and took part in several military actions. Returning to Portugal, he took up the fight against the Muslims in Morocco, where he was wounded in the leg and left lame for life.

When he returned to Lisbon, he dedicated himself to studying the most recent charts, to find a passage to the South Sea through the South Atlantic. Starting in 1514 he asked King Manuel I of Portugal more than once to give him caravels to start his expedition, increases in his pension and promotions in rank. The king was very surly towards him and said no to everything.

But Magellan had an ace up his sleeve: spiteful, he obtained permission to change his citizenship and moved a few kilometers to the great empire of the moment, Spain. Once there, he told the King Charles I of Spain and V of Germany that, if he financed it, he would find a passage to the Pacific and reach the Moluccas Islands.

Magellan’s proposal was very interesting for Charles I because, if successful, it would allow the Spanish to supply themselves with spices (abundant in the Moluccan Islands) without having to pass through Portuguese territory (which had been delivered through the Treaty of Tordesillaswith which Portugal and Spain had divided part of the New World).

The Spanish sovereign approved the idea on March 22, 1518 and ordered that the crown bear the expenses of the expedition, which would be made up of five ships. But not only that: He appointed Magellan captain general of the fleet and governor of all the lands he found.. Finally, on August 10, 1519, the five ships left Seville and on September 20, 1519 they set sail for the Canary Islands and from there, to the coasts of Brazil.

The vicissitudes of this adventure are narrated in detail in the book ‘First trip around the world. The live chronicle of the Magellan-Elcano expedition 1519-1522′, written by Antonio Pigafetta and edited by Benito Caetano for the Civiliter Foundation. The author of that work was an Italian knight who left Seville with Magellan and returned to the city on September 8, 1522, with the Spanish sailor. Sebastian Elcano and the handful of survivors from the Victoria ship.

Pigafetta narrates that, once on the coast of Verzino (the name given by the Italians to Brazil), they began sailing towards the south, bordering the continent. But they barely anchored in the Saint Julian’s port (in the current Argentine province of Santa Cruz), a riot occurred. Pigafetta describes it like this: “We had barely anchored in this port when the captains of the other four ships formed a plot to kill the commander-in-chief. These traitors were Juan de Cartagena, overseer of the squad; Luis de Mendoza, treasurer; Antonio Coca, accountant, and Gaspar de Quesada.”

Finally, Magellan discovered the plot and thwarted it: two of the mutineers were executed, one died in the revolt, and Cartagena was abandoned on land. But that was not the only setback that occurred to Magellan on his journey, since the king Manuel I He tried by all means to boycott the expedition: first by interfering with Spain to remove its power and then by sending ships to intercept it.

An unstoppable man

But none of that stopped the stubborn explorer, who continued steadily towards the extreme south until he reached the mouth of a strait never seen before. Once there, between October 21 and 22, 1520Magellan accomplished one of the greatest feats of his time: he crossed that strait, which he called ‘Of All Saints’, and emptied into the South Sea, which, due to the stillness of its waters, he baptized the ‘Pacific Ocean’. .

The strait, which years later was named ‘Strait of Magellan‘, is the main natural bioceanic passage in the world. The discovery of it changed the history of navigation, by facilitating the passage between the two great oceans.

Without stopping in his immense achievement, Magellan immediately ordered to set sail towards the coveted Moluccas islands. His estimate was that they were closer than they really were, but he managed to reach them anyway. Setting foot there was equivalent to conquering a gold mine, since the place was overflowing with spices (which is why they were known as Spice Islands), something as valuable as the golden mineral.

Little by little it dominated the original tribes that inhabited the different islands that made up the archipelago, within what is known today as Indonesia. In all cases, he did under the name of the king of Spain and under the imprint of religion Catholic.

The last trip



At that point, Magellan was at his best: he had discovered a passage between two oceans that would change history of navigation, had guaranteed the supply of spices to Spain and had fulfilled the promise made to the most powerful king of his time. For all this, he only had to receive honors, lands and treasures. But… something always happens to ruin everything.

On April 26, 1521, Magellan received a message: the little king of one of the islands, called Matán and located in what is now the Philippines, sent him a message in which he told him that he did not recognize the king of Spain. This only meant one thing: we had to raise sail there and engage in combat.

That same night Magellan sailed to Matán determined to end the rebellion, but he underestimated his enemy and did not take enough men (there were only 60 and not all of them went ashore). Pigafetta, again, witnessed what happened at dawn: “We found the islanders numbering fifteen hundred, formed in three battalions, who immediately attacked us with a horrible noise, two attacking us from the flank and one from the front.”

When he fell and saw himself surrendered by the enemies, he turned to us several times to see if we had been able to save ourselves.

On April 27, overcome by the natives, Magellan understood that the battle was lost. “A poisoned arrow pierced the commander’s leg, who immediately ordered us to withdraw slowly and in good order; But most of our people fled hastily, so that there were only seven or eight of us left with our leader,” says Pigafetta.

His final moment was also painted in detail by the faithful Italian knight: “An islander finally managed to hit the tip of his spear on the captain’s forehead, who, furious, pierced him with his spear, leaving it in his body. He then wanted to draw the sword from him, but it was impossible because his right arm was seriously injured. The indigenous people, who noticed it, all headed towards him, one of them having hit him with such a great sword blow in the left leg that he fell on his face; At the same moment the islanders pounced on him. This is how our guide, our light and our support perished. When he fell and saw himself surrendered by the enemies, he turned to us several times to see if we had been able to save ourselves.”

Thus, on a forgotten and distant beach, the life of one of the greatest explorers in history ended.

CARLOS MANZONI

LA NACIÓN (ARGENTINA) – GDA

