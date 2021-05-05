Phil Foden continues to burn stages. If at the beginning of this season it was still a star project, at the end of the course he will have established himself as one of the best players of Europe. His two great games against PSG in the Champions semi-finals have enlightened him and excite England for Euro 2020.

Ferdinand River He has even gone one step further and named Foden the best young player on the planet, including a message to Erling Haaland: “At the moment, I would say that Phil Foden is the best young player in the world because of his state of form at the moment. . Haaland has yet to play at this level. In terms of the moment, Foden is the best. They are doing it in a fantastic way. I’m not a fan of City, but I do enjoy watching them play soccer. Mahrez, Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva, Gundogan … the fluidity with which they play, it’s total football, “said the former United.