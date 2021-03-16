Rio Ferdinand and Cristiano Ronaldo were teammates at Manchester United between 2003 and 2009 until the Portuguese decided to sign for Real Madrid. In all that time they shared many experiences and won many titles, such as a Champions League. The English central, now a commentator, has recalled in his YouTube program, “Vibe with Wife”, what it was like to share the day to day with Cristiano: “We laughed a lot,” he says. “If I see something funny or a meme on Instagram I send it to him on whatsapp to make sure he sees it too. It’s always been like that, also when he was a kid and came to United, he wasn’t afraid to laugh at himself. He didn’t take it personally, he was one of the group … but he was the best. “

In addition, Ferdinand has highlighted the work capacity that Cristiano Ronaldo has had during all these years to reach the top: “Everyone sees fast cars, private plane travel, fashion, a smile worth millions … But what I see is an unrivaled work ethic, as simple as that. I think that is the best lesson for any child who knows about Cristiano: the work ethic is the basis of any ambition to be the best, “he concludes.