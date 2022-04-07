Atlético de Madrid’s performance this Tuesday against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium continues to make people talk. One of those who has spoken on this matter is Rio Ferdiand. The former English player has commented on the situation João Félix is ​​going through. He admits that he will not be satisfied with the job that Simeone asks of him, and goes further. He affirms that he sees him at a great club like City, more adapted to his style of play.

“I imagine that he does not like to play as he has been asked. I respect Simeone’s way of playing because he led this club to unprecedented success. But for a player like João Félix, he can. He doesn’t sit on the plane to go home and say, ‘They brought out the best in me, they continue to bring out the best in me as a player.’ he wouldn’t say that“, admits the English.

Ferdinand assures that he would do well at another club. “Imagine him playing in a team that gives him the ball in the last third of the field. He wins the ball at the midfield line and is the most advanced man, still with 45 or 55 meters to the goal and eight rivals to beat. Looking at him, we could say that he plays for Liverpool, Chelsea or Manchester City.”

“Rodri came here and he also came from a defensive team like Atlético de Madrid. Now he plays for an important team. Felix will have the chance to play in a top team because he is good enough.”sentenced Ferdinand.