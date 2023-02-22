Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Ferda Ataman, the Federal Commissioner for Anti-Discrimination.

Ferda Ataman, Federal Commissioner for Anti-Discrimination, sees a racism problem in Germany. But what is the traffic light government doing to take away people’s fear of the unknown? A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

The “racism problem” that Ferda Ataman, the traffic light’s anti-discrimination commissioner, certifies that Germans really exist – if you look at the “old white men” as a threatened group, in whom green gender activists see the cause of all discord. Irony aside: Of course, there is the unacceptable racism of the majority society, which is directed against people of a different color, beliefs or other groups. Resolutely combating this remains a central and enduring social task. But the green activist Ataman is doing the country an injustice when it once again attacks it with a racism club. If you walk through the country with open eyes, you will recognize the honest and sometimes bizarre effort to do justice to everyone as far as possible. The contortions surrounding gender asterisks and the “third sex” bear witness to this, as does the TV advertising before the evening news, in which things cannot be young and diverse enough. Multiculturalism is no longer a political battle cry in Germany, but a reality almost everywhere.

Taking away people’s fears is the task of clever politics

In Germany, as in all societies, there is an evolutionary fear of the unknown. People you don’t know very well are more likely to trigger defensive reflexes. In the old federal states, where people have long practiced dealing with immigrants, these are less pronounced than in the east. Taking away people’s fears, especially where many feel left behind and fear competition, is the task of clever and forward-looking politics. Unfortunately, accepting uncontrolled migration is the opposite of this. And when it culminates – as in Lörrach – with tenants having to vacate their apartments for refugees because the government is not building enough apartments, the state intensifies existing resentment and plays into the hands of those whose business model is the fear of the foreign.

It would be smart politics if Mrs. Ataman would also think about it.

