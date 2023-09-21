The Crafts Fair of the Region of Murcia (Feramur) opened its doors this Thursday at the Ifelor fairgrounds, tripling its exhibition space. In its thirty-ninth edition, it occupies three of the pavilions of the brand-new facilities of Santa Quiteria where a hundred artisans from the Region and eleven other Spanish provinces gather.

The opening ceremony was attended by the president of the Region, Fernando López Miras, who highlighted the “growing innovation in the design” of Murcian artisan products.

He added that the sector “is knowing how to make innovation compatible with tradition to obtain artisan products that are a reference throughout the country.” Proof of this is the 11% increase in sales in the craft centers of Murcia, Cartagena and Lorca in the first eight months of the year.

The regional president promised to continue “decisively supporting Feramur and the artisans so that there can be generational change.” He also highlighted the importance of internationalization of sales.

The mayor, Fulgencio Gil, highlighted the “qualitative leap” that the fair has experienced, tripling its space in the new fairgrounds and assured that “we are going to put all our effort” into the constitution of the Fair Institution before the end of the year. The local government team is also working to launch a calendar of up to eleven annual fairs and professional conferences.

The craft exhibition, organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Lorca, will be held until Sunday and the main craft activities are pottery, embroidery, candles, leather goods, wood, metalwork, inlay, natural cosmetics, carpets and jarapas.

Food has a special role in one of the pavilions with craft beer, charcuterie, preserves, cakes, cheeses, wines and jams, among other products.

Live demonstrations of bobbin lace, mosaics, glass carving and engraving, and candle making will be held continuously throughout the fair.