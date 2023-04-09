Historic milestone for the Lombard club: Vecchi’s team beat Triestina with a goal from Butic. The president of Lega Pro, Marani: “This victory demonstrates great organization”

Just one match point is enough and the dream comes true. Feralpisalò is in Serie B for the first time, an historic milestone already achieved on the third last matchday of group A. Stefano Vecchi’s team – who thus follows Catanzaro, already arithmetically promoted in group C – just need to overcome Triestina (1-0) with Butic’s goal in the second half. The Croatian, the only foreigner in the squad, blew up the Turina stadium with a left-footed shot from distance that found goalkeeper Mastrantonio decidedly unprepared (a failed catch and the ball slipped between his legs, before finishing in the net). For the forward, who arrived in January from Cosenza, the first goal in the Feralpisalò shirt therefore coincides with that of the promotion. Di Molfetta then hits the crossbar without being able to round off, with the final result that does not leave until the more than ever deserved party.

Fate in your hands — The leaders had taken the field at 17.30 with the awareness of having fate in their hands, given that Pro Sesto – who were the closest pursuers – had already lost in Piacenza in the match that started at 14.30. Mission accomplished, keeping the goal undefeated even in this decisive challenge. Not new for the best defense in the group, just 19 goals conceded. A championship won with the strength of solidity. The Lombard club receives the congratulations of the president of Lega Pro, Matteo Marani: “The victory of Feralpisalò demonstrates great organization skills. To the merits for the beautiful victory obtained on the field must be added those of the perfect corporate organization. My compliments go to the president Giuseppe Pasini, a great industrialist who has given and is giving a lot to football. I will gladly go to Turina to deliver the Cup, symbol of the deserved victory”. See also Pellegrini: "Lazio, you are my fairy tale. I will convince Sarri"

The others from group A — As mentioned, Pro Sesto missed the opportunity to keep alive the race for the record. Not only that: Andreoletti’s team also let second place slip from their hands, beaten in Piacenza (1-0, Plescia) by the Emilians who keep the playout dream alive. 180′ from the end, this is how Lecco takes second place: the 2-1 on the mature Pro Patria in the final, Pinzauti resolves (after Castelli had replied to Giudici’s first advantage). Pordenone collapses, beaten for the first time in the new stadium and overtaken in third place by Lecco: Pro Vercelli celebrates in Fontanafredda (1-0), which is very close to salvation thanks to the flash of the former Anastasio. Nice victory for Padova, on the field of a Trento without goals from five games: Vasic decides with a header, launching Torrente’s team on the assault for a good placement in the playoffs (deserved comeback, having lost only one of the last ten games) . Equal with one goal in each half (1-1) between Arzignano and Novara: Vicenza ahead with Lunghi, but joined at the start of the second half by Pablo Gonzalez (in the final Fyda came close to the new advantage). Scrolling through the standings, Vicenza – engaged on Tuesday in the Coppa Italia against Juventus Next Gen – must now defend fifth place from the ascent of Virtus Verona. Gigi Fresco’s team overturned (2-1) AlbinoLeffe, ahead with Cocco but then – thanks to the naive expulsion of Gusu – joined by Juanito Gomez and overtaken in recovery by the Norwegian Kristoffersen. Mandorlini’s Mantova climb continues, seven points in three games: the 3-1 at Renate also comes from behind, all in the second half, with Sorrentino’s lead canceled out in the final ten minutes by Mensah and Bocalon’s brace. See also Boxing, Francesco Paparo and Simone Carlin put on a show in Cinisello Balsamo

Group C — Without discounts: Catanzaro is also overwhelming on the Francavilla field of the former Calabro coach, placing a four-of-a-kind (4-3) with the hat-trick of a wild Alessio Curcio. The current 93 points of Vivarini’s team are worth the record in Lega Pro in the three-point era, surpassing the 90 of Ternana and Sudtirol. Instead, Crotone collapses for the first time at home, already sure of second place: at Scida it is D’Ausilio who makes Cerignola happy (1-0), now launched towards the positions that count. Now the race for third place also becomes very interesting: Zeman’s Pescara collapses in Taranto (3-0, Tommasini and Bifulco’s brace for salvation) and now sees the advantage over Foggia reduced to just one point. In fact, Delio Rossi’s return to Zaccheria is a winning one, 27 years after the last time: Giugliano liquidated (3-0), Ogunseye Petermann scored from a penalty and Frigerio for the second best attack in the group. One point from the podium – but with some regrets – also gnawed by Picerno, stopped at 0-0 by Messina but still in the eleventh useful result. On the last day there will be Picerno-Pescara, with the Lucanians victorious in the first leg. Coup of Monopoli, who goes to Potenza (2-1) substantially securing seventh place: at the beginning of the second half the usual Caturano (goal number 17) responds to the first green-and-white advantage of Mattia Rolando – who was still dry in the league -, but the signature on the three points puts Giannotti in full recovery, triggered by the inspired Manzari. Between Juve Stabia and Fidelis Andria it ends with a draw (1-1, Volpe replies to Costa Ferreira) which neither of them need: the Gialloblù leave the playoff zone and the Apulians remain last. Two months later, Latina returns to home success (2-0 to Gelbison, Fabrizi and Peschetola) and dreams of the playoffs. Very heavy blow to save Turris at Partenio: with Avellino in ten players from the 41st minute (in crisis and contested), he resolved Contessa’s goal in the final. Monterosi, on the other hand, wins the derby thanks to the penalty converted by Costantino and leaves Viterbese in serious trouble. See also Stankovic, when the tarot predicted his career as a coach

