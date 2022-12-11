In group C today Catanzaro in Foggia has a great opportunity to extend given that Crotone was stopped at Scida on 1-1 by Gelbison

Rich Sunday program of 20 games, here’s everything that happened waiting for the postponement of Monday (in group C) Foggia-Catanzaro, at 20.30 in a Zaccheria behind closed doors.

Group A — The eagerly awaited Pordenone-Vicenza big match does not disappoint and ends in a draw (2-2), even if for both the point does not offer great joys: in Lignano Sabbiadoro the neroverdi – who have not won in four games – go on twice but are always reached, Rolfini replies to Candellone in the first half while Franco Ferrari (who arrives in double figures, following a great assist from Stoppa) replies to Pirrello in a second half that Mimmo Di Carlo’s team crossed in ten for the red light at Pinato. Given how it was and due to the significant absences (including those of Ronaldo and Cavion), it’s better for Vicenza, who however lose the top 90′ from the end of the first leg. The duo formed by Feralpisalò and Pro Sesto are now ahead of everyone, who will face each other at Breda next Saturday. Feralpisalò, the best defense in the group, also produced forwards by overwhelming Novara with a clear 4-0 contested by their fans: Balestrero, Guerra with a brace and Bergonzi scored (also merits for Pizzignacco with a couple of significant saves). Andreoletti’s Pro Sesto instead passes onto the Pergolettese field (2-1), recovering Iori’s initial advantage with a goal in each half from Gerbi and Gattoni who are good at exploiting a couple of defensive uncertainties. In three points, up front, there are now five teams with Lecco catching up with Vicenza in second place: Foschi’s team beats Padova (2-1) taking the lead twice, Zambataro’s own goal restores the balance after Ilari’s initial goal in a semi-forward kick, but it was Giudici who fixed the final result at the start of the second half following a defeat that cost Padova coach Bruno Caneo his sacking. Important success in the playoff area that of Pro Patria in Piacenza (1-0), with Castelli’s signature condemning the red and white to remain in last place. Bottom of the standings shared with Triestina, beaten in Seregno by Sangiuliano City (1-0) in the midday match thanks to Fusi’s goal in the first half, with great protests from Pavanel’s team for a goal disallowed by Di Gennaro (later Mastrantonio saved a penalty to Miracoli). Equal between non-irresistible defenses in the 3-3 draw between Mantova and Pro Vercelli: protagonist of the afternoon Leonardo Gatto, who reached the home team twice in the second half (first 2-1 and then 3-2 ahead) finding his first league goal. Arzignano smiles, finding a success missing from three rounds: Juventus Next Gen overturned with the deadly one-two from Barba and Antoniazzi in the final, making Muharemovic’s initial black and white advantage in vain. Virtus Verona collects three heavy points in terms of salvation by spreading Renate (3-0): Danti, Fabbro and Juanito Gomez force Andrea Dossena’s team to the third consecutive knockout. In the evening match of group A, AlbinoLeffe won in Trento with goals from Manconi (1-0) See also Latest Tigres transfer news: Porozo, Salcedo and Nino Mota

Group B — In the only match left to play – the others all on Saturday – an important blow by Entella on the Recanatese field (for the first time in its stadium, at the Tubaldi): it finished 2-1, Meazzi still scored (also scoring in Coppa Italia), then Carpani’s draw lasted just 5′ because Zamparo’s decisive leap came and brought Gennaro Volpe’s team back to within four of first place.

Group C — Catanzaro, engaged in Foggia in the postponement (with the former Iemmello this time called up), has a great opportunity to extend. In fact, half a misstep for Crotone, who are stopped at the Scida on 1-1 by Gelbison: a left foot from outside by Fornito carries the guests forward (after an abstinence from the goal of over 400 minutes), Chiricò after a great engagement in the area they find the draw twenty minutes from the end but Lerda’s team fails to win despite the numerical superiority due to the expulsion of the defender Cargnelutti. Pescara is back in second place, winning in Monopoli against the former team of the current blue-and-white coach Colombo: Vergani and Desogus scored in the first half (goals and assists for the youngster owned by Cagliari), Monopoli halves the distance with Vassallo (putting Sommariva in for the injured Plizzari) when however it was already too late. In fourth place is isolated Juve Stabia, which liquidates without worries (3-0, Maggioni, Silipo and Ricci) a Messina in increasingly serious crisis. After eight days, Latina returned to winning ways thanks to a lightning goal from Riccardi (formerly of Roma’s Primavera side) which was useful for overcoming Cerignola by a hand. At Avellino – fourth useful result – a goal from Gambale in a dubious position is enough to beat Fidelis Andria (1-0) in Partenio-Lombardi behind closed doors. The positive streaks of the Basilicata continue, even if it is only a full smile from Picerno who achieves the fourth consecutive home victory by beating Francavilla (2-1) with goals in the first half from Diop and captain Esposito, with Macca shortening in the recovery without affecting the result. Only equal instead for Potenza, which reaches eight consecutive useful results in Raffaele’s management but is reached (1-1) in the last minute of recovery by Giugliano, who equalizes the Lucan advantage of Gyamfi (first goal for the former Benevento) with a jewel on a free-kick by the Brazilian Gladestony, facilitated by the presence of only one opponent in the barrier. Taranto still makes the Iacovone factor count by beating Monterosi (1-0) thanks to the third goal in the last three games by Christian Tommasini, a former Paganese striker. For the Viterbese, 1-1 at Rocchi against Turris, the second point of the Pesoli management arrives: in Polidori Longo replies for the draw. See also A1 women, Grobelna and Villani drag Chieri. Cuneo ko

December 11, 2022 (change December 12, 2022 | 00:58)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Feralpisalò #Pro #Sesto #lead #Padova #loses #exonerates #Caneo