What used to be the leading trio becomes a couple. In front of all now there are Pro Sesto and Feralpisalò, both protagonists of external blows that feed dreams. For Pro Sesto, the 3-1 on the Pro Patria field came thanks to goals in the first half from Sala and Corradi (returned from a penalty initially saved by Del Favero), in the second half the reaction of Vargas’ team who shortened with Stanzani after hit the post, but it’s another penalty – disputed in the assignment and this time converted directly by Corradi (brace) – that put the result on ice. Even more overwhelming Feralpisalò in Renate’s home, overturned (4-1) after the illusory advantage of the former Baldassin: Di Gennaro’s equal immediately, then the guests take off with a brace from Guerra also author of the assist for Voltan’s goal. A bitter draw for Pordenone, making their debut in the renovated Tognon stadium in Fontanafredda: the 1-1 draw with Pergolettese (Iori, thanks to a mistake by the Neroverde goalkeeper Martinez, replied to Candellone) cost Mimmo Di Carlo the exemption. In place of him, for the moment, the Under 17 coach (and former club captain) Mirko Stefani has been promoted. Lecco’s race for the lead was instead stopped by Trento (2-0), another team in great form in the second round: Ballarini and Attys directed the match already in the first half, then goalkeeper Desplanches became the protagonist who defended the treasure by saving everything, including a penalty for Mangni. At the Euganeo Padova made it 1-1 with Piacenza, again failing the appointment with the internal success that had been missing since 23 December: ahead with Bortolussi at the end of the first half, Torrente’s team was joined by Gonzi in the heart of the second half (it should be noted maxi recovery from 10′, due to the sudden opening of the irrigation system of the field which forced to stop the game before the last action). Novara rises again, which – after four consecutive defeats – narrowly passes Seregno over Sangiuliano City (1-0, seventh center in the league for Galuppini). No goals but a lively match between Arzignano and Virtus Verona, from Vicenza close to scoring with the post hit by Andrea Tremolada. Heavy success for Mantova (1-0) in the salvation clash with Triestina: Pedone makes Mandorlini smile in his first match at the Martelli, but in the final Chiorra saves the result by rejecting a header from Tavernelli on the line. The program will be completed with the two postponements on Monday, reserved for the Italian Cup finalists: at 5pm Juventus Next Gen-AlbinoLeffe (in Alessandria), at 8.30pm Pro Vercelli-Vicenza.

group b

—

Reggiana returned to success, passing to Pesaro by authority (3-0) thus defending their six-point lead over second place: the goals from Cauz in the first half and from captain Rozzio in the second both came from the development of football corner, to close the accounts is Varela taking advantage of a mistake by Gega. Keeping pace with the leaders is Entella, expected in the direct match at the Mapei Stadium-Città del Tricolore next Saturday: Volpe’s team beat Fiorenzuola 3-1 directing the match in the first 25′ thanks to two goals from Zamparo (the last year top scorer, just with the Reggiana shirt), trio with the goal of Corbari’s ex, the Emilians shorten too late with Piccinini and now find themselves out of the playoff area. On the other hand, Cesena is still holding back, thus rolling 10 points from the top: at Manuzzi it ends 2-2 with Montevarchi, a back and forth between Ciofi and Gennari – both goals come from the flag -, but it is an uncertainty from the Romagna goalkeeper Lewis to allow the provisional overtaking of Montevarchi (Italeng), which Corazza remedies from the penalty spot by setting the final draw. Ancona remains in fourth place, despite failing to win from four rounds: the one on the Lucchese field (1-1) is however a good draw for Colavitto’s team, in ten for the expulsion of Prezioso – much contested – already before the break, slipped by Panico at the start of the second half but good at staying attached to the match even in 10 until Simonetti equalized. However, the golden moment of Carrarese continues, overcoming Rimini 3-1 to achieve the fifth success in the last six games: Mencagli (second consecutive goal) responds to the Tuscan advantage of Imperiale, but Dal Canto’s team immediately gets back on track with Capello and seals the result with the trio of Energe. Siena’s fourth draw in a row comes in the all-Tuscan challenge with San Donato Tavarnelle (1-1), played in Montevarchi: San Donato ahead with Gorelli, in the second half the former Disanto restores balance who also hits the post from a free kick . Second defeat in a row for Torres, overtaken on their own pitch by Pontedera (1-0, Catanese) under the eyes of the vice president of Lega Pro and former Sardinian footballer Gianfranco Zola awarded with a celebratory shirt. Blow by Alessandria (2-1) in the save clash on the Recanatese field: everything happens in the last 10′, Sbaffo replies to Cori’s winning header, but the good advantage for Alessandria is the one signed in recovery by Guillaume Renault . In the 0-0 draw between Imolese and Fermana, the man of the match was the visiting goalkeeper Borghetto who won the duel with Simeri first by saving him a penalty and then denying him the goal with a close touch in the final. Luckily reassurances arrive from Imola on the conditions of Manuel Giandonato: the Fermana captain was discharged from the hospital, where he had been taken – aided on the bench – following an illness after a clash with an opponent. Once the fear had passed, he also received wishes for a speedy recovery also from the Lega Pro social networks.